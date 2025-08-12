Jaylen Brown A Notch Below According To Boston Celtics Legend
NBA great Bob Cousy never holds back when discussing anything. He's known as one of the most opinionated former players. Cousy, a Hall of Famer and MVP, recently 97. He spoke about the current state of the Boston Celtics with the Boston Globe.
He gave his opinion on why Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is step below teammate Jayson Tatum.
"In my judgment, Jaylen (Brown) is not quite at the superstar level that Tatum is at," Cousy said in the interview. "... (Derrick) White’s a good player, and he’ll produce, and he’ll be consistent, but his game doesn’t lend itself to carrying a team."
Tatum has received much of the credit for the Celtics' rise in the Eastern Conference. He led them to the 2024 title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. But Brown has been a valuable sidekick throughout the years. Still, there are many who say Tatum is 1A and Brown at 1B.
Celtics fans will always value the thoughts of Cousy because he is among the greatest players in the team's storied history. Even at 97, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Cousy has outlived former MVPs such as Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Wes Unseld, Bill Russell and Bill Walton
Michael Jackson was known as the King Of Pop during his entertainment days. He may also have been the king of fried chicken. A video recently resurfaced of Johnson sharing a story of having dinner with Jackson.
"So I went over to his house to have dinner," Johnson said. "The chef came out and was like what would I like? I said, `grilled chicken."'
The best moment at the Michael Jackson Memorial Service was the Magic Johnson/Michael Jackson KFC story.
At the time, Jackson was making a pitch to have Johnson star in his "Remember The Time" music video. They were discussing Johnson's role in the short film. Things were going according to plan until dinner was served.
"The chef brought me out the grilled chicken but he brought Michael a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken," Johnson said. "I went crazy like, `wait a minute, Michael, you eat Kentucky Fried Chicken. That made my day. That was the greatest moment of my life."
