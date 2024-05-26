Jaylen Brown Referenced Michael Jordan When Discussing The Indiana Pacers' First-Half Shooting
The Boston Celtics had a difficult time dispatching of the Indiana Pacers Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Despite being the No. 1 seed, the Celtics needed overtime to grab a 3-0 lead in the series. It was so close Celtics forward Jaylen Brown reference NBA legend Michael Jordan in the postgame.
“Some of those guys turned into fucking Michael Jordan or whatever,” Brown said. "It was like, what is going on? We couldn't figure it out but in the fourth quarter but we just stayed close enough."
The Celtics trailed by 18 in the second half before rallying in the fourth quarter. One of the players Brown was talking about was the Pacers' Andrew Nembhard, who finished with a career-high 32 points. Guard T.J. McConnell also had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Despite the Jordan-like efforts, the Pacers are now facing elimination. No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit.
BARON DAVIS TO HOSTS A BASKETBALL CAMP
Former NBA star Baron Davis will host a basketball next month that is focused about life before or after basketball. The camp is June 7-9 at Essex County College in Newark, New Jersey.
"I thought that if I didn't make the NBA, then my life would be a failure as a basketball player," Davis said. "I think the younger that we find these kids, the more we can teach them that the business inside the game of the NBA has 10,000 jobs."
