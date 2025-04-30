Jayson Tatum Surpassed Charles Barkley, Other NBA All-Time Greats Tuesday
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum now has bragging rights over a trio of NBA Hall of Famers who combined for 31 All-Star appearances.
On Tuesday, Tatum moved into the No. 35 spot for playoffs scoring. He passed the likes of Charles Barkley, Robert Parish and Patrick Ewing.
Tatum is only 27 with plenty of time left in his budding career. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the series-clinching victory against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum also has more titles than Barkley and Ewing, who ended their careers without rings. Last year Tatum led the Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals. Parish won three championships with the Celtics in the 1980s and one with the Chicago Bulls in 1997.
LOOKING BACK AT THE 1996 DRAFT
The 1996 NBA draft is considered one of the best in league history.
It featured Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen and Steve Nash. There was also Derek Fisher, Jermaine O'Neal and Peja Stojakovic, Stephon Marbury and Marcus Camby.
Kerry Kittles, who was drafted No. 8 by the New Jersey Nets that year, recently spoke about the stacked class with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
"I didn’t know Kobe would be Kobe,” Kittles said. “I played against him in high school… I knew he was talented, but not that caliber. Same with Steve Nash—played him at the Maui Classic. But man… Jermaine O’Neal, Peja, Derek Fisher? That Draft was special.”
The 1984 draft is widely considered the best ever. That had Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley and John Stockton, all Hall of Famers and on the NBA's Top 75 list.
Then there was 2003 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh were chosen. This summer, Anthony joins Wade and Bosh in the Hall of Fame. James will get an invite once he retires.
Still, Kittles, who helped the Nets reach the Finals in 2002 and 2003, said he would put the `96 class against any.
Kittles said, “My Draft? I’d put it up against ANY draft. Even 2003.”
