Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey Conjures Memories Of Past NBA Greats At No. 5 Pick
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had two reasons to root for who the Utah Jazz took with the No. 5 pick in the June NBA draft. Wade is a minority owner with the Jazz and he was also chosen fifth in 2003.
The Jazz selected Rutgers guard Ace Bailey, causing Wade to revisit the history of the No. 5 selection.
"I think everybody wanted the No. 1 pick," Wade said on his podcast. "Everyone wants the No. 1 pick always. But I think history shows you that the fifth pick can be a really good pick. You've had some incredible players drafted with that fifth pick that have changed organizations."
Wade is right. He led the Heat to three championships on the way to a Hall of Fame career. There are others who have carried the No. 5 torch. Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were also impact players. All three are in the Hall of Fame. Garnett and Allen combined for three championships, winning one together with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
Wade was overly complimentary of Jazz president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
"Getting a young guy like Ace Bailey, the talent that he has, there's no way you can passing him up," Wade said. "He's one of those mellow type of scorers. I thought Danny and the staff did an amazing job."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS
Skip Bayless somewhat shows love for LeBron James
Charles Barkley blasts today's NBA coaches