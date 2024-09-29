Knicks Legend John Starks Empowering Youth Athletes With Sports Wheelchair Donation
New York Knicks legend John Starks cannot step away from the game he loves, serving as the team's alumni and fan development advisor.
Another way Starks is helping out those who love the game of basketball is by teaming up with The Hartford and World Champion Wheelchair Basketball Player Matt Scott. The Knicks legend is taking part in an initiative to help increase the number of people with access to custom-fit sport wheelchairs.
"I'm here to support adaptive sports first and foremost, as well as Matt Scott," Starks shared with Back In The Day On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "You can't say enough about his accomplishments and what he's done for this sport. The attention he's brought to adaptive sports to be able to come here and give these incredible athletes an opportunity to play the game of basketball but [also] give them the equipment to do it."
Starks and Scott surprised 32 youth athletes with the custom-fit sport wheelchairs while another 20 wheelchairs will be donated to support area adaptive sports programs. The retired Sixth Man of the Year went on to express his excitement to assist in breaking down the barrier adaptive sports equipment often is to people’s participation in sports.
"Hartford has been a champion for this for over 30 years, so it's just amazing to be a part of the Knicks organization, where we try to support every individual who wants to be involved in sports, especially the game of basketball. I'm excited to be in here and be a part of this," Starks concluded.
The Knicks legend retired more than 20 years ago, and remains actively involved in the basketball community.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
