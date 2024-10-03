Kobe Bryant Had Beef With NBA Star For Allegedly Making Another Type Of Pass
The Shaqulle O'Neal-Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers rank among the most drama-filled teams in sports history.
Bryant and O'Neal had their differences. They often clashed with coach Phil Jackson. Through it all, they still kept it together well enough to win three straight titles from 2000-02. It ranks among the greatest NBA dynasties.
One feud often gets lost in the shuffle.
During the 2003-04 season, there was drama between Bryant and Hall of Famer Karl Malone. He was accused of making inappropriate comments to Bryant's wife, Vanessa.
Bryant spoke on the incident during an interview FSN's Jack Haley in 2004.
"Like I said, when everything got started and he had mentioned that our relationship kind of took a sour note because of something personal, my response to that is personal information is just personal," Bryant said. "We just keep it between ourselves and amongst each other, that's it. We're trying to move on from it but they wanted it public or whatever. Words started leaking out. It is what it is."
Bryant, who was only 25 at the time, said he still kept it professional with Malone afterward. Their personal relationship was severed, though.
"Not on a personal relationship," Bryant said of mending things. "When all that stuff happened, we kept our mouths shut. It is what it is. You let him and his family deal with that situation."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
