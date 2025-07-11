Back In The Day NBA

Kobe Bryant's Greatness Once Again Questioned By Newer Generation

Shandel Richardson

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.
Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award. / Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Kobe Bryant is generally regarded as the second-best shooting guard in NBA history behind Michael Jordan. Both could impact the game at the offensive and defensive end but have questioned their ability as two-way players.

The latest is former All-Star Jeff Teague. On his Club 520 podcast, he questioned Bryant's prowess as a defender. Bryant was a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team during his 20-year career.

“And I’ma tell y’all something about All-Defensive teams — they just put anybody on them after a while,” Teague said. “Like, if you made it once or twice, three times, they just start putting you on there.”

Teague said Bryant may have been an elite defender early in his career but he was relied upon for mainly offense. Teague feels the Los Angeles Lakers had strong defensive players over the years such as Ron Artest to help Bryant focus on offense.


“Like 12 times? I played Kobe, bro," Teague said. "He wasn’t guarding like that. He wasn’t, bro. Yeah. Maybe the first four or five years he was. After that, he wasn’t guarding like that, bro. Go look. Paul Pierce and them used to cook. Joe Johnson used to cook."

Teague is the second ex-player to recently throw some shade at Bryant. A few weeks ago, Dwyane Wade said Pau Gasol should have won 2010 NBA Finals MVP ahead of Bryant.



MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE

Michael Jordan made a bold proclamation in 1996

Allen Iverson helps MLB player go viral

NBA great coping well after health scare

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here