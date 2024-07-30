Leaked Kevin Hart Hoops Highlight Tape May Stop TNT Jokes About, Barkley, Shaq And Kenny
Comedian Kevin Hart is one of the biggest NBA fans in Hollywood.
He talks basketball nearly much as he has appearances in movies these days. His hoops fandom may have hit its peak when he impersonated the TNT broadcast crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.
He mimicked everything from Barkley and O'Neal's voice to Smith's walk to the teleprompter. He even showed the difficulty Johnson has moderating the three former NBA players.
Here's a quick refresher: ;
Now, the comedian may want to think twice about poking fun at anyone in the basketball world. ESPN recently caught Hart off guard when they invited him to the set for an interview. It was unknown to Hart he would have to watch his hoops highlights from high school.
A stunned Hart could nothing but chuckle at the footage. The clips mostly featured turnovers. Hart, however, did take credit for a block while getting back on defense.
"This basketball highlight is horrible," Hart said. "Who let this out?"
Hart took the blindside in fun. If anything, it just shows how much NBA fans will miss TNT's Inside The NBA crew. This is its expected final season after the league decided to strike a deal with NBC and other networks, leaving TNT on the outside.
At least there are YouTube clips on the Internet to relive the footage.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
