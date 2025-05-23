Back In The Day NBA

LeBron James' Agent Suggests Michael Jordan Had Easier Path To Greatness

Shandel Richardson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, wants NBA fans to imagine if Michael Jordan had to deal with Skip Bayless.

Or if every Jordan move was scrutinized by Facebook, Instagram and X. Jordan and James are most discussed in the greatest player ever discussion, but Paul feels they faced different challenges.

"Michael never had to leave [the Chicago Bulls]," Paul said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Michael's never been the underdog in any Finals. Not one time. Michael never had a 24-hour, 365 news cycle. He never had shows built strictly to criticize him. People made millions of dollars to criticize LeBron James. That was their entire job."

Paul's comments were made in response to assumptions made by Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk. He said Jordan would have won 15 championships if he followed James' way of winning titles. Falk used the term "cherry-pick," which upset Paul.

Falk pointed out James had to team up with other superstars to win, but Paul said Jordan had advantages as well.

"Michael played for Dean Smith," Paul said. "Michael played for Phil Jackson and Michael had Jerry Krause. I'm the biggest Michael Jordan fan ever. I love Michael Jordan and I don't think Michael Jordan would've used the term "cherry-pick."

The fact both agents are now getting involved is proof this debate may perhaps never end. Not any time soon.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

John Starks back on the mind of Knicks fans

Michael Jordan accepted losing 1997 MVP Award

Shai could join Shaq, Jordan, Kareem

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here