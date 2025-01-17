LeBron James Claims He Was "Un-Guardable" In First Matchup Against Michael Jordan
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are forever linked because of their basketball talents.
Many consider them the best two players in NBA history. They never played against each other in the league because Jordan retired at the end of the 2002-03 season. That following season was James' first.
But the two have faced off against each other. While speaking on a podcast, James explained how he went against several NBA players, including Jordan.
James was 16 at the time. The game was at Jordan's gym in Chicago.
"So I finally was able to get on the court," James said. "First of all, MJ, Antoine Walker and the rest of those guys did not let young guys get on the court at all. And i was 16 years old. I was a sophomore in high school and it takes a while to get on the court. Usually when the older guys, they get tired and they don't want to play no more. They're like, `whatever.' I was able to get on the court alongside Michael Jordan, Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest (Metta World Peace), Michael Finley, all these guys."
James said he had no problem holding his own against the NBA stars.
"Nobody," James said when asked who defended him. "I was un-guardable ... There's a clip out right now with Metta World Peace talking about that moment. When I finally got out there, I was like, `I'm busting ass.' I was nervous as hell."'
