LeBron James Fans Using Arrest Of Michael Jordan's Son As G.O.A.T Ammunition

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Michael Jordan may have more rings than LeBron James in the G.O.A.T debate.

As James fans search for any edge in the conversation, they will take any advantage they can get. On Monday, Jordan's son, Marcus, was arrested on DUI and cocaine possession charges. So, naturally, it spilled over into discussions about Jordan and Marcus versus James and Bronny.

Here's my breakdown:

HEY FOLKS WHAT'S HAPPENING.. I told y’all "WE DONE WITH THE 90'S" Movement stand up, on my mama. Marcus Jordan Krueger...

Posted by Michael Dion Peek on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

BAYLESS DROPS ANOTHER VOTE FOR JORDAN

Media personality Skip Bayless is no stranger to throwing shade at LeBron James.

He has criticized James at every opportunity for most of the past 15 years, starting his onslaught in 2010. That's when James infamously joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat.

Most of Bayless' attacks center around the G.O.A.T debate between James and Jordan. On Monday, Bayless made another point of saying Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever.

Here's what he posted on social media in preparation for his latest show: "I can’t lose in these shoes. MJ FOREVER. Here comes this week’s “Skip Bayless Show …”

By "these," Bayless meant the Air Jordan 4 shoes he was wearing in the photo. They are among the most iconic in Jordan's long list of apparel. Jordan is no doubt the undisputed king in the shoe game because James has never come close to matching that kind of popularity. Even after retiring more than 20 years ago, the Jordan brand remains one of the best sellers.

BRYANT DISSES DONCIC IN SLOVENIAN

NBA great Kobe Bryant learned many languages because he grew up in Europe.

Among them were French, Italian, Chinese and apparently Slovenian. A clip recently resurfaced of Bryant playfully trash-talking Luka Doncic during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

The clip below shows Bryant "heckling" Doncic while sitting courtside.

After the game, Doncic was asked about the encounter. Doncic said, "he was talking Slovenian. He was talking my language. I was really surprised."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Michael is an avid NBA fan. He played college basketball at South Dakota State, helping it win a conference title. He graduated with a degree in Communications. He is also the host of the "We Done With Tha 90s" podcast.