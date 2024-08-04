LeBron James Jokingly Threatened To Leave NBA If Kevin Garnett Didn't Win MVP
LeBron James' longevity gives him ability to relate to players from the Back In The Day era and to today's superstars.
James was a rookie in 2003, meaning he was active when Kevin Garnett won his only MVP as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. James even endorsed Garnett during an appearance on Rap City in 2004.
He was asked by host Big Tigger who was the best player in the NBA. James responded by saying Garnett, who won the award over Tim Duncan and Jermaine O'Neal.
"KG, the Big Ticket, unanimous MVP," said James, who was only 18 at the time. "If he don't get it this year, I'm leaving. Ain't no second season for me if he don't get it,"
That was easily Garnett's most dominating season of his career. He averaged 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and five assists. The Timberwolves won a Western Conference-best 58 games, which was second in the league to the Indiana Pacers.
The Timberwolves lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals but it remains one of the best seasons in franchise history.
"Listen, every year he gets better," James said. "And to be a 7-footer and to be able to handle the rock, to pass the ball, to score, The man averaged 24 and 15 and five ... He doing big things."
