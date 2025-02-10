Back In The Day NBA

Legendary NBA Announcer Makes Farewell Call Over The Weekend

Shandel Richardson

Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; ESPN broadcaster Hubie Brown acknowledges the crowd after being honored with a video presentation during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; ESPN broadcaster Hubie Brown acknowledges the crowd after being honored with a video presentation during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Sunday, legendary announcer Hubie Brown made his final call on an NBA broadcast.

Here's what Brown had to say before exiting:

DUNK CONTEST LEGEND MARVELS AT SON

Michigan State legend and former NBA player Jason Richardson received the ultimate treat Saturday.

His son, Jase, made his first start for the Spartans against Oregon. While replacing Jeremy Fears Jr., the younger Richardson scored a career-high 29 points in an 86-74 victory. The reaction from the father was priceless.

Here's a look:

Jason Richardson is HYPED watching his son put the Ducks defense in a blender! 👏👏

Posted by College Hoops on FOX on Saturday, February 8, 2025

EX-LOTTERY PICK OFFERS ADVICE TO YOUNGER GENERATION

Former NBA player Dennis Hopson was on the verge of reviving his career.

After winning a championship with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in 1991, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Hopson, the No. 3 pick in the 1987 draft, averaged 10.7 points and felt things were improving.

Then he left the NBA to play overseas.

"I was a young boy and I put my future in the hands of my agent," Hopson told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "If I could tell a young kid today, you've got to be in charge of your own personal growth. Do not put your future in nobody's hands but yours."

Hopson said he made the mistake of listening to his agent at the time despite former Ohio State teammate Brad Sellers taking him otherwise. Hopson missed out on an extended NBA career because of "greed."

"The Kings wanted to sign me to a one-year deal," Hopson said. "The agent that I had at that time, he wanted a multi-year contract. Brad Sellers was overseas at that time. He's calling me every other day telling me to take the one-year deal because you're going to be unrestricted after that. I think greed set in for my agent. Me as a young boy not knowing any better, I relied upon somebody else to make a decision and it wasn't the best decision to make. Had I stayed and played that year, who knows I could've got an offer sheet from somebody else and it could have gave me another five, 10, 12 years in the league."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com