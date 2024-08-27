Legends Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan Appear In Cool NBA "Medieval" Video
A new Internet video featuring mostly today's NBA superstars also showed some loved for a pair of yesterday's legends.
Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal appear in an NBA "medieval" video that is catching the eyes of basketball fans. It puts players in cool situations from that era.
It is unknown who produced the clip, but user Miguel posted it on YouTube Monday night. Take a look:
The video features the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. NBA commissioner Adam Silver also makes an appearance. It appeared this video would focus on today's game, especially with Anthony Edwards part of it. He recently took a shot at the older generation by saying he "didn't think anybody had skill back then."
"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,"Edwards shared in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
Magic Johnson called the comments "disrespectful." The fact Jordan and O'Neal were included in this video is proof not everyone thinks like Edwards. While players today may have physical advantages, it's never a good idea to discredit their abilities.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA