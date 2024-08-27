Back In The Day NBA

Legends Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan Appear In Cool NBA "Medieval" Video

Shandel Richardson

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Michael Jordan in attendance before the boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Michael Jordan in attendance before the boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A new Internet video featuring mostly today's NBA superstars also showed some loved for a pair of yesterday's legends.

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal appear in an NBA "medieval" video that is catching the eyes of basketball fans. It puts players in cool situations from that era.

It is unknown who produced the clip, but user Miguel posted it on YouTube Monday night. Take a look:

The video features the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. NBA commissioner Adam Silver also makes an appearance. It appeared this video would focus on today's game, especially with Anthony Edwards part of it. He recently took a shot at the older generation by saying he "didn't think anybody had skill back then."

"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,"Edwards shared in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"

Magic Johnson called the comments "disrespectful." The fact Jordan and O'Neal were included in this video is proof not everyone thinks like Edwards. While players today may have physical advantages, it's never a good idea to discredit their abilities.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com