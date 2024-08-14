Magic Johnson Got To Know Michael Jackson Over A Bucket Of Fried Chicken
Many might recall Magic Johnson as a guest star in Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" short film in 1992.
It also featured Eddie Murphy, Iman, and was directed by John Singleton.
It turns out Johnson had a quite an experience with the King of Pop in the lead up to the video.
During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Johnson spoke about how Jackson reached out to him. He didn't believe it was Jackson.
"I get a call, `Magic, I want to talk to you', so I hung the phone up,"' Johnson said. "So the phone rings two minutes later, `Magic this is Michael Jackson.' I said, `this not Michael Jackson so I hung the phone up again."'
Then Johnson got a call from Michael's older brother, Jackie.
"I knew Jackie Jackson his brother," he said. "So his brother called me to say Magic that was really Michael calling you. No! No! Please I called him back. So I got back and I'm apologizing for an hour. I am so sorry. I thought somebody was playing a joke on me right? So he says I'm doing this video. I want to one with the two MJs, one with you and one with Michael Jordan. Can I come to your house last night? Can I come to your house?! What time do you want me there?!"'
Michael Jordan appeared in Jackson's Jam video.
Johnson went to Jackson's Neverland Ranch for dinner. He requested grilled chicken and vegetables from the chef. What Jackson ordered through Johnson for a loop.
"I'm trying to think he eating healthy so I'm gonna eat healthy too," Johnson said. "I don't want to let my hero down. So the guy raised the lid, bam! Other person comes out with his [meal], raised the lid and it's a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken! I start screaming, `Michael you eat Kentucky Fried Chicken?!' Man I said. `hold up, I got to come down there and share that bucket with you. I went down there, we sat on the floor and tore that chicken up."'
Talk about a time to remember.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
