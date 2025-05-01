Magic Johnson Questions Lakers Roster After Season Ends Vs Timberwolves

Back In The Day NBA

Sep 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson before the game against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field.
Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Magic Johnson was complimentary of the Los Angeles Lakers when it was appropriate.

He was also equally critical when the time was right.

After the Lakers had their season end Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson revealed what he felt went wrong. He first congratulated the T-Wolves before raising questions about the Lakers roster.

Here's what Johnson posted on X: "Congratulations to my good friend Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, superstar Anthony Edwards and the entire Minnesota Timberwolves team for beating my Lakers and advancing to the next round. The reason the Lakers lost was because they played awful on defense, they were too small, and the Timberwolves dominated them in the paint."

Despite the presence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the perimeter, the Lakers had no answer for T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert. He finished with 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks. This is the Lakers' second straight first-round exit since making the Western Conference finals in 2023.

The loss was especially shocking for Johnson, who praised the Timberwolves despite predicting the Lakers to extend the series.

Before the game, he posted: "I have full confidence that Luka and LeBron will take care of business and beat the Timberwolves tonight!"

