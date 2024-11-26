Michael Jordan Breaks Down Returning To Original Jersey Number In 1995
For nine seasons, NBA legened Michael Jordan made the No. 23 famous.
In 1995, he suddenly switched to No. 45 after returning from his first retirement. After struggling in his first few games back, he went back to No. 23 in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic.
Jordan explained the reasoning while speaking with reporters in the middle of the series.
"That's me," Jordan said. "23 is me. So why try to be something else? Even though I know my father has never seen me in 45. 23 is something I feel comfortable with. That's the reason I went to it."
Jordan wore No. 45 because it was the number he chose while playing baseball in high school. He donned the number when he played for the Chicago White Sox during his time from basketball.
HALL OF FAMER ENDORSES JOKIC
There was a time Alex English was considered the greatest player in Denver Nuggets history.
He has lost that title to an even greater Nuggets star but offered nothing but praise for center Nikola Jokic. English went far as putting Jokic in the greatest of all time debate alongside the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
"He's making a case for being the best of all time at a position that people usually don't give that acclaim to," English said to Katy Winge of Altitude Sports Network . "I remember when I first met him he was so humble and he's still humble and that's what makes a good star a superstar."
Talked with Nuggets legend Alex English in the first quarter and he said Nikola Jokić is making a case to be the greatest player of all time.
Also congratulated Michael Malone on 433 wins and talked about feeling a part of the championship in Denver.
Jokic has the credentials to enter the conversation. He is a three-time MVP and led the Nuggets to a championship in 2023. This year, he is averaging 29.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists for the 9-7 Nuggets. He is in position to win another MVP, which would tie him with James. Only Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six) have more.
