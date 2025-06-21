Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Gets Called Out Big-Time About Alleged Legendary Feat

Shandel Richardson

June 10, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan in game four of the 1998 NBA Finals at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY
Michael Jordan is an NBA legend because of the many individual records he holds. He also reached Paul Bunyan status due to winning six championships during the 1990s. None of those feats are questioned because everyone saw the rings, the scoring titles, the All-Star appearances.

One thing some have doubts about is Jordan recording a 48-inch vertical leap before the 1985 draft. Many have wondered if it really happened, including former NBA player Dwight Howard. He shot it down during an appearance on the PBD podcast.

"I wanna see this. If Michael Jordan really had a 48-inch vert, that means he's touching the top of the backboard," Howard said. "If Jordan had a 48-inch vertical, he should be sitting on the rim."

The 6-foot-6 Jordan was known as one of the most athletic players in league history. He displayed that with hang time and dunks during games. He also won the Slam Dunk contest twice at All-Star Weekend in his career.

Still, Howard has his doubts. He puts the claim in the same category as the legend of Wilt Chamberlain. Some believe his 100-point game never happened nor did he sleep with 20,000 women. So Howard puts it on that level.


"There's no way," Howard said. ".... I feel like those are Wilt Chamberlain lies. That's a Wilt lie."

