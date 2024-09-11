Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Had Addiction To Fast-Food Restaurant During Early Playing Days

Michael Jordan takes the time to pose for a few photos and greet spectators and friends outside of The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic led by Novant Health. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic opening off of Greenfield Street Tuesday May 7, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS
Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan endorses dozens of products.

He remains the face of Nike. He did ads for Coca-Cola during his playing days. And let's not forget those cheesy BallPark Franks commercials.

He was also known for selling hamburgers, especially for McDonald's. His ad with Larry Bird is among the most popular in history.

Apparently, Jordan wasn't only selling Egg McMuffins. He was eating them. Lot of them.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Bulls teammate Charles Oakley gave an inside look at Jordan's eating habits.


"We ate a lot of McDonald's back then," Oakley said. "MJ ate McDonald's every morning for breakfast. Every morning. And before games, he'd eat a steak."


It's hard to believe a world-class athlete like Jordan ate fast-food and steaks before games but you have to consider the source. Oakley and Jordan were best friends during their time together in Chicago. They played three seasons for the Bulls before Oakley was traded to the New York Knicks.

They were so close Oakley often served as Jordan's protector on the court. It's why Oakley wished he was around when the Bulls faced the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons in the late `80s.


"He didn't take a beating when I was there," Oakley said. "Detroit waited `til I left. They some punks. I don't care about them. Put `em in a bag, I'll fight all of them."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

