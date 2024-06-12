Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas Among NBA Greats To Pay Their Respects To Jerry West
The NBA spent Tuesday mourning the death of legend Jerry West.
Many players, past and present, took time to pay their respects. Here's a look at some of the reaction to West passing away at 86:
Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, considered the greatest player in league history, sent his message via Stephen A. Smith. Jordan's statement was read by Smith during an ESPN segment.
The statement from Jordan read: "I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate... He will be forever missed... Rest in peace, Logo."
West, who is a Hall of Famer, helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the title in 1972. In 1969, he became the only player in league history to win Finals MVP on a losing team when the Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics.
Two-time champion Isiah Thomas, who played for the Detroit Pistons, offered his condolences via X.
He posted, "Rest in Peace we lost a great one today."
It wasn't just the players of yesterday honoring West, who is referred to as The Logo because his likeness is used as the brand for the NBA. LeBron James also chimed in with his thoughts.
James wrote on social media: "Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com