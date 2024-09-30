Michael Jordan Made Billions Off The Court While Saying He Would Have Played For Free
Throughout his illustrious career, money made on the basketball court was always secondary to Michael Jordan.
He claimed he simply played basketball because he loved the game.
"It's great. I love the game of basketball and I feel that if I didn't get paid right now, I would still play the game of basketball without a doubt," Jordan said before his retirement. "I don't ever want to lose that love. If I do, then I would want to quit."
According to spotrac.com, Jordan made less than $4 million per season over 14 of his 16 seasons in the league. Jordan made $93,877,500 in player salary during his career.
"I know this is a business and that a lot of people make a lot of money in the game of basketball," Jordan said.. "But, no one can express or pay the love that I have for the game."
Perhaps Jordan would play the game for free due to the money he earned with his Air Jordan shoe line. Jordan reportedly made $330 million during 2023 from Nike for his partnership interest in the Air Jordan signature line.
Jordan also served as a national spokesman for other brands, such as Hanes, Gatorade, Upper Deck, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Wheaties, and Chevrolet.
Bloomberg has reported Jordan's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $3.5 billion. This makes him the richest basketball player in the world. No one, including LeBron James, is even close.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
