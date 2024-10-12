Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Once Disrespected A Three-Time NBA All-Star

Shandel Richardson

2020-04-19
Michael Jordan was only trying to offer a compliment.

Instead, his words offended former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. In 1998, Arenas was invited to play at the Jordan Camp before the start of his senior year in high school.

After a strong game, Jordan gave Arenas what should have been encouraging words by comparing him to a Chicago Bulls teammate. To Arenas, who is now a podcast host, it was the wrong teammate.

"I was the first person to wave MJ off," Arenas said. "I went to Jordan Camp and I had like 40. He was like, `Aw man, you remind me of one of the players on my team. And I'm like, Oh [expletive], I remind him of like [Scottie] Pippen or himself. He was like, `Yea, you remind me of, you know Randy Brown? Randy Brown? The (expletive) don't even play."'

In Brown's defense, he was one of the key cogs in the Bulls' second three-peat in the 1990s. He athleticism was underrated. He was also a solid defender.

But it wasn't enough for Arenas. He was so upset he "froze" Jordan out the game he participated in with the rest of the campers.

"He ain't never getting this ball back," Arenas said. "And that's what I did, iced him. if you want the ball from me, you better get it off the glass."

