Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Once Schooled Actor Who Portrayed Iconic `90s Thug

Shandel Richardson

Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1991 Imagn Images
Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1991 Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before Michael Jordan became a six-time NBA champion, he was providing lessons on the blacktop. He released a video called "Michael Jordan's Playground" in 1990. The plot was his relationship with a young player named Walt, who was recently cut from his high school basketball team.

It was a play off Jordan's actual life story because he didn't make his varsity team as a high school sophomore. Walt was played by actor Tyrin Turner, who became a star in one of the most iconic gangster movies in history.

A year after the video, Jordan won his first NBA championship. His Chicago Bulls defeated Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. It was the first of six titles for Jordan in the the decade. A run of six rings in eight years is often the deciding factor in calling Jordan the greatest player of all-time ahead of LeBron James.

Like Jordan, Turner also went on to bigger things. He landed the role of "Caine" in the 1993 film Menace II Society. Caine was a teenager who was trying to decide between the Los Angeles street life and taking a less violent path. The movie is among the most popular in the black community. While many were introduced to Turner in the film, it should be noted Jordan played a role in getting him early exposure.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

NBA great shows love for Steph Curry

President Obama gives All-Time NBA starting five

Charles Barkley bows to Michael Jordan

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here