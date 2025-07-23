Michael Jordan Once Schooled Actor Who Portrayed Iconic `90s Thug
Before Michael Jordan became a six-time NBA champion, he was providing lessons on the blacktop. He released a video called "Michael Jordan's Playground" in 1990. The plot was his relationship with a young player named Walt, who was recently cut from his high school basketball team.
It was a play off Jordan's actual life story because he didn't make his varsity team as a high school sophomore. Walt was played by actor Tyrin Turner, who became a star in one of the most iconic gangster movies in history.
A year after the video, Jordan won his first NBA championship. His Chicago Bulls defeated Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. It was the first of six titles for Jordan in the the decade. A run of six rings in eight years is often the deciding factor in calling Jordan the greatest player of all-time ahead of LeBron James.
Like Jordan, Turner also went on to bigger things. He landed the role of "Caine" in the 1993 film Menace II Society. Caine was a teenager who was trying to decide between the Los Angeles street life and taking a less violent path. The movie is among the most popular in the black community. While many were introduced to Turner in the film, it should be noted Jordan played a role in getting him early exposure.
