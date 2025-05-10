Back In The Day NBA

Mikal Bridges Has A Long Way To Catch NBA Great's Iron Man Streak

Shandel Richardson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after stripping the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) (not pictured) winning the game in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after stripping the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) (not pictured) winning the game in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has started 556 consecutive games, the longest streak among active players.

They like to call players with such consistency an Iron Man. In this case, he's barely Tony Starks when compared to the person atop the leaderboard.

NBA great A.C. Green played an incredible 1,192 games during his career that included stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Many consider it one of the most unbreakable marks in the league.

Bridges would need at least another seven seasons to match it. Green's streak ran from the 1987-88 season through 2000-01. He played all 82 games in 13 seasons.

“You always feel you have the responsibility to yourself, your family and of course to your teammates to really go out and do what you do,” Green told Mavs.com last February. “That was the fun part about being in sports – you like playing, you enjoyed playing. God gave you a gift and an ability. You wanted to try and say thank you by going out there and utilizing it on a daily basis.”

Green had his most productive seasons with the Lakers. He won three championships and was named an All-Star in 1990.

