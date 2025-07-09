Back In The Day NBA

NBA 2K `26 Gets An Assist From Reggie Miller's Biggest Antagonist

Shandel Richardson

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller attends game four of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller attends game four of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spike Lee and Reggie Miller were among the biggest rivals during the 1990s. Lee, filmmaker, somehow made his way into the NBA real by doing commercials with Michael Jordan and battling Miller from his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden.

Lee is much a part of basketball culture as he is for making movies, so it's fitting he was included in the promotional trailer for the NBA 2K `26 video game. The commercial was released Wednesday.

"The moments that last forever go beyond what we see on the court," Lee said in the trailer. "These moments start with a ball, a dream and a relentless will to win. They're a culmination of every effort put into the game since they first stepped on the court. All of those moments have led to this one."

Lee was first associated with the NBA when he appeared alongside Jordan in Nike commercials in the 1980s. He went by the name Mars Blackmon, a fan who was fascinated by the Air Jordan shoe. He later resurfaced during the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers rivalry in the early 1990s. The teams met six times from 1993-2000, grabbing major headlines.

No moment was more memorable than when Lee was jawing with Miller from his seat at the famed Garden. It reached a boil when Miller scored eight points in nine seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE

Michael Jordan made a bold proclamation in 1996

Allen Iverson helps MLB player go viral

NBA great coping well after health scare

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here