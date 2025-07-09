NBA 2K `26 Gets An Assist From Reggie Miller's Biggest Antagonist
Spike Lee and Reggie Miller were among the biggest rivals during the 1990s. Lee, filmmaker, somehow made his way into the NBA real by doing commercials with Michael Jordan and battling Miller from his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden.
Lee is much a part of basketball culture as he is for making movies, so it's fitting he was included in the promotional trailer for the NBA 2K `26 video game. The commercial was released Wednesday.
"The moments that last forever go beyond what we see on the court," Lee said in the trailer. "These moments start with a ball, a dream and a relentless will to win. They're a culmination of every effort put into the game since they first stepped on the court. All of those moments have led to this one."
Lee was first associated with the NBA when he appeared alongside Jordan in Nike commercials in the 1980s. He went by the name Mars Blackmon, a fan who was fascinated by the Air Jordan shoe. He later resurfaced during the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers rivalry in the early 1990s. The teams met six times from 1993-2000, grabbing major headlines.
No moment was more memorable than when Lee was jawing with Miller from his seat at the famed Garden. It reached a boil when Miller scored eight points in nine seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals.
