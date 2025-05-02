Back In The Day NBA

NBA Champion Marvels At Gregg Popovich Coaching Pipeline

Shandel Richardson

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
As a player, ex-NBA star Avery Johnson was known just for his skills on the court.

Because of Gregg Popovich, he also made a name for himself as a coach.

On Friday, Popovich announced his retirement as coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He moves into the front office after 29 years on the sideline since 1996.

Johnson, who won a championship under Popovich in 1999, eventually became an NBA and college coach because of Popovich.

"What an amazing career," Johnson said during an appearance on CBS Sports. "I really can't put into words what coach Popovich has meant to the game of basketball and so many players and coaches that have gone on to get jobs because of training under coach Popovich. I was one of those guys."

Popovich took a leave of absence last year after suffering a stroke. Among the coaches to learn under Popovich include Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Mike Budenholzer, Steve Kerr and Taylor Jenkins.

"The wins and championships doesn't speak to how important he's meant to that San Antonio community and coaching so many players that became Hall of Famers and legends," Johnson said. "I'm just somewhat speechless today. I felt this was going to happen, especially after his health situation but I just didn't want to believe it."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

