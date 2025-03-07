NBA Great Chooses Between Michael Jordan And LeBron James In GOAT Debate
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady finally joined the thousands of former players and fans in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate of the greatest player in NBA history.
McGrady was lured in when responding to a social media post that claimed, "the legend of Michael Jordan is greater than Michael Jordan."
"That's gotta be these Gen Z people saying that," McGrady said. "There's no way in hell. If you didn't see Michael Jordan play, stop talking about people he played against. We gotta stop that, `Oh, he was out there playing with plumbers.'"
McGrady said it doesn't matter who Jordan played against.
"The guy is not 6-9, 270, built like LeBron playing against these guys," McGrady said. "Michael Jordan is 6-6, 210 dominating. He's not a freak of nature so why does it matter who he's out there competing against. That shouldn't matter. He's just better than everyone else."
McGrady said he will always choose Jordan over James because of dominance. While James has longevity, Jordan was 6-0 in Finals appearances, has more MVPs and scoring titles. James could make a stronger case if he leads the Los Angeles Lakers to the title this season. It would give him five championships, but McGrady still sides with Jordan.
"You go watch and just study his game," McGrady said. "The guy was incredible, nothing like I've ever seen. I've seen the greats of the greats. What people are saying, what I am saying, oh, yes, it's true. He was that great."
