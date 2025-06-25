NBA Great Claimed He Could Dominate Today's Game Because Of Rule Changes
Hall of Famer Reggie Miller never averaged more than 25 points during his career. His best scoring year was was 1989-90 when he was at 24.6 a game. That didn't stop Miller from claiming he could be the scoring champion if he played in today's game.
"I would average 45 points in today's game," Miller said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show in 2020. "The way they play defense today, where you can't contest shots, [Michael] Jordan would've averaged 45, 50."
Miller makes bold claim because of the rule changes. He played during an era where hand-checking was allowed and defenses were more physical.
"You allow great shooters freedom to roam," Miller said. "If I got a clear shot at the rim, it's going to be lights out."
JORDAN GETS CALLED OUT BIG TIME
Michael Jordan is an NBA legend because of the many individual records he holds. He also reached Paul Bunyan status due to winning six championships during the 1990s. None of those feats are questioned because everyone saw the rings, the scoring titles, the All-Star appearances.
One thing some have doubts about is Jordan recording a 48-inch vertical leap before the 1985 draft. Many have wondered if it really happened, including former NBA player Dwight Howard. He shot it down during an appearance on the PBD podcast.
"I wanna see this. If Michael Jordan really had a 48-inch vert, that means he's touching the top of the backboard," Howard said. "If Jordan had a 48-inch vertical, he should be sitting on the rim."
The 6-foot-6 Jordan was known as one of the most athletic players in league history. He displayed that with hang time and dunks during games. He also won the Slam Dunk contest twice at All-Star Weekend in his career.
Still, Howard has his doubts. He puts the claim in the same category as the legend of Wilt Chamberlain. Some believe his 100-point game never happened nor did he sleep with 20,000 women. So Howard puts it on that level.
"There's no way," Howard said. ".... I feel like those are Wilt Chamberlain lies. That's a Wilt lie."
