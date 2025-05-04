Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Excludes Dwyane Wade From Exclusive Geographic Club

Shandel Richardson

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored with 'Dwayne Wade Blvd' at halftime during a game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored with 'Dwayne Wade Blvd' at halftime during a game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade wasn't even supposed to get mentioned in the conversation but Tim Hardaway made sure to do so.

While making an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Hardaway was asked about the three best point guards from Chicago. He listed Isiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and himself.

Tim Hardaway Sr. names his Top 3 Chicago Guards 🔥 #nba #gillion #fyp #viral #clips #basketball #gilsarena #timhardaway #chicago #chi #guard #guards

Posted by Gil's Arena on Thursday, February 20, 2025

That's a solid list but it's what Hardaway said before that was surprising. Without prompting, he chose to throw shade at Wade. A shooting guard, Wade should not have been even in the discussion about point guards.


"First of all, Dwyane Wade is not from Chicago," Hardaway said. "He's from the suburban area. He's not from Chicago. Chicago is from the South Side or the West Side.

Hardaway, Thomas and Rose all get more Chicago clout than Wade because they grew up in the city. Hardaway and Rose both played high school ball in the inner-city while Thomas played at a private school outside the city. Wade spent his prep career at Richards High School in Oak Lawn.

Still, Wade shouldn't be excluded because he grew up a few miles outside the city.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s

NBA great gives opinion on if Larry Bird could play in today's NBA

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce join gorilla vs human debate

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here