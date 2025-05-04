NBA Great Excludes Dwyane Wade From Exclusive Geographic Club
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade wasn't even supposed to get mentioned in the conversation but Tim Hardaway made sure to do so.
While making an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Hardaway was asked about the three best point guards from Chicago. He listed Isiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and himself.
That's a solid list but it's what Hardaway said before that was surprising. Without prompting, he chose to throw shade at Wade. A shooting guard, Wade should not have been even in the discussion about point guards.
"First of all, Dwyane Wade is not from Chicago," Hardaway said. "He's from the suburban area. He's not from Chicago. Chicago is from the South Side or the West Side.
Hardaway, Thomas and Rose all get more Chicago clout than Wade because they grew up in the city. Hardaway and Rose both played high school ball in the inner-city while Thomas played at a private school outside the city. Wade spent his prep career at Richards High School in Oak Lawn.
Still, Wade shouldn't be excluded because he grew up a few miles outside the city.
