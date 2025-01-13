NBA Great Explains How Drazen Petrovic's Death Led To Downfall Of New Jersey Nets
he New Jersey Nets had one of the best Big Three in the NBA at the time.
Their base was Kenny Anderson, Derrick Coleman and Drazen Petrovic. They were destined to become a contender in the Eastern Conference.
And that changed in 1993 when Petrovic was tragicalled killed in a car accident. In an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI, Anderson said that ended any momentum for the Nets.
"The sky was the limit but when Drazen Petrovic died in a car accident, it killed all the dreams for the New Jersey Nets," Anderson said. "Chuck Daly didn't come back. They brought in Butch Beard. It just went downhill."
The Nets were possibly on the cusp of challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Charlottes in the East. Instead, they lost three straight first-round playoff series from 1992-94, but things went south after Petrovic's death. Coleman left to play for the Philadelphia 76ers and Anderson went to the Charlotte Hornets. The Nets then only made one postseason appearance since making the NBA Finals twice in 2002 and 2003.
"Derrick Coleman went to Philly, I went to Charlotte," Anderson said. "It was just a new regime in New Jersey. We had a great run but we had to compete against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls ... It was just so tough to beat Michael Jordan."
