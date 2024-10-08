NBA Great Explains Why Luka Doncic Plays "Like A Black Guy"
Allen Iverson was one of the most feared scorers during his NBA career.
Few have duplicated his ability since his retirement in 2013. When Iverson made a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, he was asked an interesting question.
O'Neal asked, "Who in the league reminds you of yourself?"
There are plenty of today's stars who are reminiscent of Iverson, ranging from Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks).
But Iverson went with Irving's teammate, Luka Doncic.
"Everybody says Ja but man let me talk about this guy," Iverson said. "What the hell is wrong with Luka?"
Doncic has made the All-NBA team the past five seasons. Last year he finished third in the MVP voting after averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He had a career-high 73 points on 25 of 33 shooting in a victory against the Hawks.
Doncic nearly capped the season with a championship. After making their way to the NBA Finals as the No. 5 seed, the Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics.
Iverson said he is most impressed by how Doncic can combine street ball with fundamentals, thus the comparison.
"I'm talking his style," Iverson said. "It's kind of like street ball mixed in. I don't want nobody to take this the wrong way, he plays the way he plays ... He plays like a black guy."
