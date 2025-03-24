Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Magic Johnson Had Visions Of Becoming A Billionaire "40 Years Ago"

Shandel Richardson

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang and Magic Johnson before the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang and Magic Johnson before the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
In this story:

Magic Johnson is among four NBA players who became millionaires.

He is joined by LeBron James, Michael Jordan and the late Junior Bridgeman. On a recent episode of his podcast, Los Angeles Lakers teammate Byron Scott detailed how Johnson always had visions of becoming a billionaire.

Scott said they would often have discussion about life after basketball. Scott wanted to be a coach, which he did with the Brooklyn Nets. So did Michael Cooper, who led the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

Scott said Johnson countered with this, "I wanna be a billionaire," Scott said. "He was like, `Man, they gave the wrong brother some money. I'm going to make this money work. I'm gonna be an entrepreneur.'"

Posted by CTG SPORTS on Friday, March 21, 2025

Johnson has a role in several businesses, including ownership with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders.

"He said this 40 years ago," Scott said. "You've taken that mindset into business."

Johnson told Scott he was always plotting his next move while playing in the NBA. He learned along the way while working alongside team owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

"Everything I learned on the court, I applied in business," Johnson said. "The same discipline, the same work ethic, same focus. You've got to have strategies and then you build this successful company and then you got to protect your brand and grow it just like we grew the Laker brand.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com