NBA Great Makes Bold Claim About Larry Bird Playing In Today's Game
Many tend to believe players from yesterday would struggle in today's NBA.
They say today's players are bigger, faster, stronger.
Still, one NBA great from the past thinks a player from his era would be still dominant. In 2023, former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas says Hall of Famer could dominate today's game.
"If Larry Bird was playing today, he would still be the MVP of the league," Thomas said on a podcast. "And his team would still be winning championships.
This says a lot considering Bird was one of Thomas' biggest rivals in the 1980s. They met several times in the playoffs before Thomas' Pistons finally broke through in 1988.
Thomas' reasoning for his opinion is current Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who is one of the game's most dominant players. He led the Nuggets to the title in 2023 and is a already a three-time MVP.
"Now, why do I say that," Thomas said. "Because we just watched The Joker, who is very similar to Larry Bird, take his Denver Nuggets team and win the championship. So if I look at these two players and if I'm saying they're similar, then Bird would probably win two or three championships in this era."
