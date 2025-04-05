Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Paul Pierce Discusses Incident That Led To Dave Chappelle Skit

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce looks into a video camera on the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
NBA great Paul Pierce always remembers Sept. 24, 2000.

It was the day he almost lost his life.

"Never forget that day," Pierce said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I was young, hanging out all the time, going to the clubs."

Pierce got into an altercation that led to a fight. He ended up getting stabbed 11 times.

"I caught myself talking to some young ladies," Pierce said. "I'm single at the time. The next thing I know one of the ladies, I don't know if it's her dude, the next thing I know a guy approached me like, `Don't talk to her."'

The incident made national news because Pierce was early into his career with the Boston Celtics. The story followed him throughout his time in the NBA. It even was part of a skit in the Dave Chappelle Show.

"It happened so fast," Pierce said. "I don't even know how I got into it. It's just one dude, but the story comes out and I was fighting with three guys. Once it was all over with it, I was standing up. I didn't even know I was stabbed."

The moment didn't stop Pierce from becoming one of the best players in league history. He played a key role in the Celtics winning a title in 2008.

