Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Paul Pierce May Get More Exercise After Bold Take Backfired

Shandel Richardson

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce may want to wear some comfortable shoes on the way to work today.

On Wednesday, Pierce guaranteed the Celtics would win Game 2 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Instead, the Celtics blew another big lead in a 91-90 loss at TD Garden.

That means Pierce has to decide if he's going to honor the bet he made on "Speak" on Fox Sports 1.

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you I'm walking here tomorrow," Pierce said. "I'm walking here 15 miles ... in my robe, no shoes on, barefoot ... I'm telling you right now ... I guarantee this one. Put the house on this game. No shot we lose. No chance. You got a better chance at walking out of the studio and seeing a dinosaur."

After the loss, Pierce made reference to his failed claim. It appears he's going to uphold the part about walking to work. The walk is 20 miles.

Pierce is considered one of the best players in Celtics history. He helped lead them to a title in 2008, teaming with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Three-time NBA champ accused of sexual assault

Reggie Miller miracle still ranks No. 1 in Pacers history

NBA great pokes fun at himself in TV sitcom

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here