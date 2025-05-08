NBA Great Paul Pierce May Get More Exercise After Bold Take Backfired
Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce may want to wear some comfortable shoes on the way to work today.
On Wednesday, Pierce guaranteed the Celtics would win Game 2 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Instead, the Celtics blew another big lead in a 91-90 loss at TD Garden.
That means Pierce has to decide if he's going to honor the bet he made on "Speak" on Fox Sports 1.
"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you I'm walking here tomorrow," Pierce said. "I'm walking here 15 miles ... in my robe, no shoes on, barefoot ... I'm telling you right now ... I guarantee this one. Put the house on this game. No shot we lose. No chance. You got a better chance at walking out of the studio and seeing a dinosaur."
After the loss, Pierce made reference to his failed claim. It appears he's going to uphold the part about walking to work. The walk is 20 miles.
Pierce is considered one of the best players in Celtics history. He helped lead them to a title in 2008, teaming with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers.
