NBA Great Slams Criteria In LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate

Shandel Richardson

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is perhaps the most discussed in NBA history.

James has the longevity while Jordan has the championships. A few years back, Hall of Famer Julius Erving weighed in on the subject.

At the time, he said it is unfair to judge players based on championships because basketball is a team game.

"The game is a team sport," Erving said while speaking with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. "Individuals don't win championships. Teams win championships. You're only as good as the team can take you."

It appears Erving was defending James for the shortcomings in the Finals. The interview was conducted before James won his fourth championship, with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Jordan backers always bring up his 6-0 record in the Finals.


"3-5 doesn't mean anything to me," Erving said. "I'm more impressed with eight Finals than I am with the record in the Finals.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson
