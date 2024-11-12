NBA Great Thinks A 1990s Player Helped The League's Shooting Evolution Today
When he played in the NBA, Mark Jackson was known as a physical point guard who sometimes backed down the defender with many as 10 dribbles.
The style was later banned, creating the Mark Jackson Rule. Thirty years later, some are crediting Jackson for turning the league into a more perimeter-oriented game. Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas recently made the claim on an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.
"The guy who doesn't get credit for changing the game and this so-called evolution of the game," Thomas said. "His name would be coach Mark Jackson."
Before Steve Kerr led the Warriors to four titles, they were coached by Jackson. He was the first put in charge of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the duo once known as the Splash Brothers. Thomas said Jackson put all of his coaching tactics in the back pocket so he could best take advantange of his talent.
Thompson and Curry were the first players in league history allowed to shoot 3-pointers from any distance at any point in the game.
"Now let me tell you why Mark Jackson changed the game," Thomas said. "Because Mark Jackson saw a guy by the name of Steph Curry and a guy by the name of Klay Thompson . And Mark Jackson as a coach made it acceptable for Steph Curry and Klay to shoot from that range. People always shot from that range. They didn't do it as part of their offensive schemes. Mark Jackson solely accepted Steph and Klay shooting from that distance and that range."