NBA Hall Of Famer Explains Old-School, High Socks Look In 1980s
Los Angeles Lakers great Michael Cooper was known for defensive during his playing days.
He was a five-time first-team All-Defense selection, winning the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987. There was another distinction that separated Cooper from others.
His socks.
Cooper was among the few players to wear his socks nearly up to his knees. In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Cooper explained why he did so.
It had to do with his grandmother. Cooper made the switch in 1974 when he was still in high school.
"My grandmother at that time had glaucoma and wasn't doing well," Cooper said. "She had a small black-and-white TV and she said, `Baby, you've got to do something so that I can distinguish you from the other ones. What I did was I wore two white sweatbands. I wore my socks up high and I pulled my strings out. I had 24 points, 15 rebounds and four dunks that game. And said, you know what, I'm rolling with this."'
Even though it looked awkward, Cooper still performed at a high level. He won five championships with the Lakers while playing alongside the likes of James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Last year Cooper was rewarded for his contributions with a spot in the Hall of Fame.
