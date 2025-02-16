Back In The Day NBA

NBA Hall Of Famer Explains Old-School, High Socks Look In 1980s

Shandel Richardson

Jun 1984; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper (21) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Gerald Henderson (43) during the 1984 NBA Finals at the Boston Garden. The Celtics defeated the Lakers 4 games to 3. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers great Michael Cooper was known for defensive during his playing days.

He was a five-time first-team All-Defense selection, winning the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987. There was another distinction that separated Cooper from others.

His socks.

Cooper was among the few players to wear his socks nearly up to his knees. In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Cooper explained why he did so.

It had to do with his grandmother. Cooper made the switch in 1974 when he was still in high school.

"My grandmother at that time had glaucoma and wasn't doing well," Cooper said. "She had a small black-and-white TV and she said, `Baby, you've got to do something so that I can distinguish you from the other ones. What I did was I wore two white sweatbands. I wore my socks up high and I pulled my strings out. I had 24 points, 15 rebounds and four dunks that game. And said, you know what, I'm rolling with this."'

Even though it looked awkward, Cooper still performed at a high level. He won five championships with the Lakers while playing alongside the likes of James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Last year Cooper was rewarded for his contributions with a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com