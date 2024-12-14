NBA Hall Of Famer Receives Ultimate Honor From High School
Mitch Richmond has been honored at every level of his basketball career.
He was an All-American and Olympian at Kansas State. He was an NBA All-Star and later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, the accolades continued when his school named the basketball court after him. Richmond starred at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. The school gave him the ultimate honor this weekend.
Richmond shared the news via Facebook. Here's what he wrote:
"I was honored by my high school Boyd Anderson here in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida in a major way. Years ago they retired my jersey #33 but yesterday the official Mitch Richmond court was unveiled, I was inducted into the BA Hall Of Fame and the night ended with the Mitch Richmond Hall Of Fame Classic. I’m extremely grateful to be celebrated in the place where it all started Thank you to the school district, the principal Mr. Griffin and everyone on his staff!"
Richmond was one of the top players in Florida during the mid-1990s before continuing his playing career at Moberly (Mo.) Community College. After two years, he went on to Kansas State. Richmond then became a key cog with the Golden State Warriors, where he was part of the famed Run TMC team with Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin.
He then became a perennial All-State with the Sacramento Kings.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA