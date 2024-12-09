Back In The Day NBA

NBA Hall Of Famer Says Michael Jordan Had A "Deal With The Devil"

Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals.
Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan had a habit of dominating games despite having a late nights at the bars or casino.

His former teammate, Will Perdue, recently detailed just how Jordan used to do it. He relayed a story of what Hall of Famer David Robinson told him when Perdue joined the San Antonio Spurs.

Perdue was a teammate of Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

Perdue said, "One of the first things that David Robinson says to me, `Michael Jordan's got a deal with the devil. There's no way he can do the things that he does and live the lifestyle that he lives and be as effective as he is as a player."'

Jordan had the ability to compete at a high level regardless of the circumstances. It didn't prevent him from winning six championships in his career. That ability is why many considered him the greatest player in NBA history. Here's what else Perdue had to say about Jordan.

"I just started laughing because the stories of the Dream Team came out," Perdue said. "They were on the bus to go to practice, come back, go straight to the golf course, come back from the golf course, go straight to the casino, stay there until it's time to go to practice. Dave said, `I tried to keep up with these guys. I just physically couldn't do it."'

