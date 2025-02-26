Back In The Day NBA

NBA Insider Explains Why Former Players Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The media and public consensus has LeBron James and Michael Jordan fighting for the title as best player in NBA history.

When it comes to former players, the debate is different. The ex-stars tend to place Kobe Bryant ahead of James in the debate according to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports. He made the claim during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"In my experiences, talking to former players over the last several years, surprisingly a majority of them have always picked Kobe over LeBron to me."

Bryant has a 5-4 edge in championships while James has longevity on his side. He will retire as the league's career scoring leader with a slew of other records.

Like Jordan, Bryant was known to cause fear in opponents. Broussard said this isn't the case with James, which is why former players choose Bryant.

"What they love about Kobe and why they put Kobe over LeBron, and this is ex-players who faced both, is they always point to the killer instinct," Broussard said. "I get the impression players didn't want to go against Kobe because they feared him. They knew he was going to go for the jugular. LeBron, they obviously have great respect for his ability and skills but it's not the feeling like he's going to go out there and crush you, to rip out year heart."

