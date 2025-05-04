Back In The Day NBA

NBA Legend Gary Payton's Pick For Best Point Guard Isn't Magic Johnson

Shandel Richardson

Feb 28, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway (10) in action against Seattle Seattle Supersonics guard Gary Payton (20) at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
The popular opinion is Magic Johnson is the best point guard in NBA history.

If not, they usually choose Isiah Thomas. Few have the opinion of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who recently gave his thoughts during a podcast appearance.

"To my opinion, John Stockton was the greatest point guard to ever play," Payton said. "I gotta guard him 94 feet. I have to always focus on him."

Gary Payton Says John Stockton Is the Greatest PG Ever 😳 #garypayton #JohnStockton #goatpointguard #hoops Copyright...

Posted by Court Legend's on Saturday, May 3, 2025

Stockton, who starred for the Utah Jazz alongside Karl Malone, rarely gets the credit he deserves. He had to share the shine with Malone. He played in a small marker. The Jazz never won a championship despite making the Finals twice, losing to the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls in 1997 and 1998.

All Stockton did was produce on a daily basis. He remains the league's all-time leader in assists.

"He only played 34 minutes," Payton said. "That's what [Jazz coach] Jerry Sloan played him. And then when you look up, he shot the ball 10 times. He made eight. He shot seven free throws, he made all seven. Next thing you know, you look up and he's got 16 assists."

