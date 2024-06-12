NBA Legend Jerry West Passed Away Tuesday At Age Of 86
The NBA has lost another legend.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers that Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. Here's what the Clippers wrote in the release:
"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."
West, who is a Hall of Famer, helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the title in 1972. In 1969, he became the only player in league history to win Finals MVP on a losing team when the Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics.
Here's what ESPN's Mike Greenberg said on this morning edition of Get Up: "I'm sorry to be the one to tell you, but one of the greatest figures in the history of American sports, one of the greatest players and one of the most important people in the history of basketball in this or any country has died. Jerry West has died at the age of 86."
West was a 14-time All-Star and made 12 All-NBA teams. He was also a five-time All-Defensive selection. He was a member of the 75th Anniversary NBA teams.
But West, whose silhouette is the NBA logo, also made an impact after his playing days ended. He won eight championships as an executive with the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
West is the second legend to pass away in recent. Last month Hall of Famer Bill Walton died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.
