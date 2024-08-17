NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Finds Silver Lining In Caitlin Clark’s Olympic Absence
The WNBA's popularity is at an all-time high, largely due to rookies Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky).
Despite their major impact on the league, neither earned a selection on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This decision caused an uproar, but one NBA legend sees a positive in Clark taking time away from the game.
Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took to social media Saturday, expressing how the Fever star's time off acted like an offseason to improve her game.
"What if @CaitlinClark22's Olympic break was the off season adjustment for the league that @wnba rookies don’t get before their 1st season… [expletive] looked crazy out there yesterday," Garnett wrote. "Can tell she was in the film room…"
The game in reference is the Fever's nine-point victory over the Phoenix Mercury Friday, where Clark recorded 29 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. She already set multiple WNBA records in her rookie campaign, including the all-time assist record in a single game (19) and becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to reach 450-plus points and 200-plus assists in a single season.
"Peep the diff… same shyt from first half, except better pace, command, and feet…," Garnett shared with a highlight video attached.
Garnett was regarded as one of the most prolific trash talkers in league history, meaning this level of praise doesn't come often.
