NBA Players Surprisingly Sided With Latrell Sprewell In Infamous Choking Incident
It remains one of the most controversial moments in NBA history. In 1997, Golden State Warriors guard Latrell Sprewell infamously choked coach P.J. Carlesimo in practice. Sprewell was suspended 68 games, costing him $6 million.
The incident left him being labeled as a villain. Years later, Warriors teammate Joe Smith recently reflected on the altercation in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
“We were doing shooting drills," Smith said. "… Spree was passing to Muggsy [Bogues] and P.J. yelled, ‘Make better passes!’ Things escalated. P.J. came at him a second time, more aggressive… and that’s when all hell broke loose.”
Smith said the players were more on the side of Sprewell. Carlesimo had a reputation for being hard on players. He was in his first year with the Warriors after coaching the Portland Trail Blazers but spent most of his career at the college level. He had more authority over the younger players.
Sprewell was kicked out of practice but returned a half hour later to attack Carlesimo.
“It wasn’t just one moment," Smith said. "It was something built up through training camp… and if you look at the press conference, ALL the players were behind Spree. We knew what was going on.”
Sprewell eventually recovered from the incident. He helped lead the New York Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals before playing a key role in the Minnesota Timberwolves making the 2004 Western Conference finals.
