NBA Top Draft Pick Clashes With Father Over Michael Jordan-LeBron James Debate
Former NBA player Ron Harper spent the past several years educating his son, Dylan, on the greatness of Michael Jordan. The elder Harper won three championships from 1996-98 playing alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. The younger Harper explained what he was up against in an interview with Yahoo! Sports ahead of Wednesday's NBA draft.
"He still does it to this day," said Dylan Harper, who was drafted No. 2 by the San Antonio Spurs after a strong freshman season at Rutgers. "But you know he played in that era, he played with him. That's his teammate so I expect him to back him up."
Jordan and Harper were one of the best backcourts in league history during their years with the Bulls. Both were 6-foot-6, which caused nightmares for opposing guards. It led to the Bulls completing their second string of three straight championships. Before Harper arrived in 1995, Jordan won titles from 1991-93.
Despite Jordan holding a higher scoring average and more championships, the younger Harper still thinks LeBron James is the greatest player in NBA history. While Jordan has a perfect 6-0 record in the Finals, James has longevity on his side. He will retire as the game's all-time leading scorer and with four titles.
"LeBron," the younger Harper said. "New era. `Bron."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ron Harper dismisses social media post about his rookie son
Celtics great reveals true feelings for Showtime Lakers
Reggie Miller makes bold claim about playing in today's game