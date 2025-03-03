Back In The Day NBA

New ESPN Documentary Sheds Light On Kindness Of The Late Kobe Bryant

Shandel Richardson

Jan 6, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's credentials show he was a great basketball player.

He was also a great person.

Nothing displays this more than the new ESPN documentary "Eight On Eight" that shows his kind side. The film is a rehash of a story from 2021 written by ESPN's Jerry Bembry.


"It started a year after Kobe died," Bembry said. "When we [ESPN] did the Last Dance with Michael Jordan, I did a story "23 for 23" and just found these 23 incredible stories about Michael Jordan. So when Kobe passed away, I went to my editor and said, `We should do something with Kobe."' 

In the article, Bembry caught up with eight people who had inspiring interactions with Bryant before he died in a helicopter crash in 2020. The stories range from Bryant meeting a terminally ill five-year-old boy who was named Kobe to his relationship with a Toronto sports broadcaster. The stories surfaced after Bryant's death.

All of them show Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was more than just a basketball player.

"He did a lot of things away from basketball that people should know about," Bembry said. "I started doing some research. It was a really busy month but I found these incredible stories. It goes from a written story in 2021 to the documentary that got released in February." 

Here's the trailer:

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

