New York Knicks Great Details Disrespect From Coach When Elevated From CBA To NBA
NBA great John Starks was among the first players in league history to rise through the CBA.
Back then, it was unheard of for minor league players to make the leap. But Starks did it, parlaying it into a solid career with the New York Knicks.
During his playing days, he heard some disrespect because he was considered lower-tier. He first heard it when facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the early 1990s.
"I heard it from a coach," Starks told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "Bill Musselman, he was like, `that's the CBA guy. What is y'all doing?' He was coaching for Minnesota at the time."
Starks eventually became an NBA All-Star in 1994. He was part of the famed Knicks-Chicago Bulls rivalry that featured Patrick Ewing against Michael Jordan. Starks helped the Knicks finally beat the Bulls in 1994 when they knocked them off in six games. After defeating the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, they lost to the Houston Rockets in the Finals.
"No guys disrespected me in that way," Starks said. "You had to earn your way. You had to earn your respect once you came to the league. Guys are kind of given more respect now than guys in the `80s ... I knew I had to earn my respect to be able to stay in the league for a long time."
