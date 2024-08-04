NFL Great Gives Shout Out To Michael Jordan During Hall Of Fame Speech
Michael Jordan picked up yet another advantage in the discussion about the greatest player in NBA history.
Last week he probably became the first basketball star ever mentioned during a Pro Football Hall of Fame speech. Defensive end Julius Peppers, who attended North Carolina like Jordan, brought up his GOAT while achieving the special honor.
Jordan was in attendance for the ceremony.
"This ain't in my speech but I'm going to say it any way," Peppers said. "While I'm talking about Chapel Hill and North Carolina. I know this is the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I ain't gonna sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons that I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building. The GOAT, His Airness, Michael Jordan."
Peppers played basketball and football in college, which is why he also idolized Jordan growing up. This is just another example of Jordan being larger than life. He was mentioned during a football star's most memorable night.
"MJ, I want to thank you for the inspiration and the memories," Peppers said. "Love you, big bro."
It's not that Jordan needs any extra fodder to make a case for being the best ever over LeBron James but this does prove what he meant to the entire sporting world. He had a strong influence on so many stars after him.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayHoops