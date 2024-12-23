Nikola Jokic Passes Two 1980s Point Guards In Career Assists
Nate McMillan and Doc Rivers were known as solid point guards during their playing days before they became top NBA coaches.
Although they played a position mostly known for producing assists, both are set to fall victim to the rise of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. He passed Rivers Sunday and now is tied with Pierce for No. 73 on the list with 4,893 assists.
Jokic plays center, which makes the feat even more impressive. He only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,660) on the list among centers.
ISIAH THOMAS APPLAUDS LARRY BIRD
Adding the race element to any subject makes it an even bigger issue.
Such was the case in the 1987 Eastern Conference finals. The series between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons received an attention boost because of postgame comments made Pistons stars Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas regarding the Celtics' Larry Bird.
After the Celtics won Game 5, Rodman and Thomas downplayed Bird's talent by saying he was only a star because he was white.
"I think Larry is a very, very good basketball player," Thomas said after the game He's an exceptional talent. But I have to agree with Rodman. If he were black, he'd be just another good guy."
Thomas and Rodman backtracked on their comments shortly after. Years later, Thomas thanked Bird for how he handled the situation.
Here's what Bird had to say after the game: "If the statement or whatever was said doesn't bother me, I don't think it should bother any of us," Bird said. "I just feel sorry for Isiah because just walking in this room and seeing everybody, it must have touched a lot of people. But if Isiah tells me it was a joking matter, I think we should leave it at that."
Thomas, while speaking with Bird during an interview, said Bird could have added to the media storm. "Larry, you had my career in the palm of your hands had you handled that press conference different," Thomas told Bird.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
